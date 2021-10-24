CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OTGLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CD Projekt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. VTB Capital lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.19.

CD Projekt stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

