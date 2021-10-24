Centaur Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $437,147.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Centaur has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $437,147.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00202106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00100577 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,233,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

