Centric Swap (CNS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.77 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,955.22 or 0.99973980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.15 or 0.06650937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021449 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

