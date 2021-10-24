Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $33.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

CERE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 386,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

