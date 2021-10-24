CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after buying an additional 97,984 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after buying an additional 66,830 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,668,000 after buying an additional 82,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

