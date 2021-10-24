Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 48,351 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 48,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $675,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.05.

NYSE BA opened at $212.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

