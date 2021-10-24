Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,073,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.77% of Eversource Energy worth $487,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,610,000 after buying an additional 66,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,273,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.