Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $981.26 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,945,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $981,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 22,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $611.96 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $616.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.93 and a 200-day moving average of $516.87. The stock has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.