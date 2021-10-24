Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $561,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $114.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

