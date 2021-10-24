Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 82,936 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $453,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $454.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.02 and a 200 day moving average of $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

