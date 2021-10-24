Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.19

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.19 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 9963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHGG. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 131,938 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Chegg by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

