Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $212.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $68,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

