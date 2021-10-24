Chiliz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $130.80 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $130.80 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00201395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00101859 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,941,076,911 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.