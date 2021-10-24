Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.09. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.48. 191,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,856. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

