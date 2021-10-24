Chrono.tech Price Down 23.3% This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $45.82 or 0.00074283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $32.54 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00201036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

