Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $93.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

