Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after buying an additional 817,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after buying an additional 315,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $254.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.01. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

