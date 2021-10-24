CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,491 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $109,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,503,000 after acquiring an additional 191,173 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $487.20 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.68 and a 200 day moving average of $460.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

