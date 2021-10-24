CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,257 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $16,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2,186.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,647,610. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.