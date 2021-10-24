CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 962.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

General Motors stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

