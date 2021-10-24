CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $911,544,000 after buying an additional 208,437 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

NYSE TGT opened at $255.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.07. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

