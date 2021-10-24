CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 197,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 92.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.64. The company has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $229.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

