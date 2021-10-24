CIBC Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$58.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Fortis stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

