CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 83,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.