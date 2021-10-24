CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.33. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

