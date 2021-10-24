CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,173 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

PNR stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

