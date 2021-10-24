CIBC Trims Fortis (TSE:FTS) Target Price to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTS. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$59.00 target price (down previously from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.56.

FTS opened at C$55.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.17. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$59.25. The company has a market cap of C$25.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

