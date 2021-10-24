Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 1,937 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INSP opened at $264.03 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $265.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

