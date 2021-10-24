Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of DZS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the first quarter valued at about $4,596,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DZS by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the first quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DZS in the first quarter valued at about $9,281,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

DZSI opened at $11.24 on Friday. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.45 million.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

