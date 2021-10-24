Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,944 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 72.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after buying an additional 229,049 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 308.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 234,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after buying an additional 177,006 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

CYBR opened at $183.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.14 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $187.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

