Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.72 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.73% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ XPDI opened at $11.64 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.