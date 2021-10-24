Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.93 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Vistra by 26.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 18.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $14,144,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $19.11 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

