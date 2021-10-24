Cinctive Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,554 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,910,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 76,626 shares of company stock worth $12,760,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $169.32 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average is $150.17. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

