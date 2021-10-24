Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 30,806 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,296 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 30,806 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.