Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 19,046 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

MUR opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

