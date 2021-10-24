Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,106 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 94.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UDR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

