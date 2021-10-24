Cipher Capital LP Has $716,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $209.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.92. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

