Cipher Capital LP Invests $656,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

