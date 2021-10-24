Cipher Capital LP Invests $726,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Kellogg by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

K opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

