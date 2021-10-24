Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in The New York Times by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The New York Times by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 301,176 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in The New York Times by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYT opened at $55.00 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

