Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,305 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4,701.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $217.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

