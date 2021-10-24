Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 5,416 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after buying an additional 113,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.17. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $97.47 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

