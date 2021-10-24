Cipher Capital LP Sells 11,908 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.