Cipher Capital LP Takes $462,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

