Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Cap of $147,348.38

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $147,348.38 and approximately $1,130.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.50 or 0.00494208 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001158 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.01009674 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

