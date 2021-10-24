Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Shares in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIC opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

