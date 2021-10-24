Citigroup Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 63.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

MBWM stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $565.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

