Citigroup Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 71.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PBD opened at $29.36 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.