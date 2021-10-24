Citigroup Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

UUUU stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.