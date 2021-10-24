Citigroup Inc. Invests $35,000 in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

HOWL stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.